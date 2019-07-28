Tamil film actress Rakul Preet Singh walks the ramp for designer Reynu Taandon during India Couture Week, in New Delhi. Image Credit: PTI

Designer Reynu Tandon’s collection titled ‘The Savannah Saga’, inspired by the pink sky and sunset witnessed by the designer while on a drive to Lake Tahoe in the US, saw Indian silhouettes, presented with modern sensibilities at the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) on Friday.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh closed her show, wearing a dull pink lehenga choli with resham thread embroidery and gold laser cut work.

Models present creations by designer Reynu Taandon during the FDCI India Couture Week 2019 in partnership with HT in New Delhi

Models walked down the ramp wearing beautiful floor-length Anarkalis, gowns, lehngas with contemporary satin blouses, kurta with dhoti pants and saris in soft hues of ivories and beige. The colour palette also included powder lilacs, old rose, mint greens. The designer has used satin and chanderi fabrics with a lot of mirror work and gold laser cuts.

Nets and georgettes were also used to add a classic definition to the range.

Explaining her idea behind the collection, Tandon said: “I imagined how a modern Indian girl would like to be dressed up when on a destination wedding. The collection is about them. An Indian look with an international touch.”