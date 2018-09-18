Actor Rajkummar Rao introduced his and actress Mouni Roy’s characters in the forthcoming film Made In China.

Rao on Monday shared a photograph ogf the duo, him in a striped shirt and Roy in green sari, representing parts of the Indian flag.

“Meet Raghu and Rukmini. This Independence Day, be independent! Made In China on August 15, 2019! Mark your calendars!”

The upcoming film is a comedic take on a struggling Gujarati businessman and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur.

The film also stars Boman Irani and will hit the screens on Indian Independence Day next year.

The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.