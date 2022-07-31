Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly sold her plush pad in Juhu in Mumbai to her peers Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha.
According to reports, Rao coughed up a whopping Rs440 million for his latest acquisition. Located on 14th floor to 16th floor, the penthouse reportedly boasts six parking lots and covers at least 3400 square feet. The daughter of Boney Kapoor had bought these homes in 2020 for Rs390 million.
The registration took place in July, while the deal was finalised in March.
Recently, several Bollywood stars such as Ranveer Singh and Kajol have snapped up properties in Mumbai and taken advantage of the competitive prices in the Mumbai real estate market.
Owning a home in South Mumbai is often a reason for brag rights for most celebrities in India.
Janhvi and Rao have worked together in the horror comedy ‘Roohi’.
Rao and Patralekha have always been one of the sturdiest couples in Bollywood and have always acknowledged each other’s presence in their lives. Their wedding was an intimate one with both the bride and the groom looking ecstatic to be in each other’s company.
On the work front, Rao was last seen in ‘HIT: The First Case’ alongside Sanya Malhotra. His upcoming film is ‘Bheed’, ‘Monica, O My Darling’ and ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ with Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’ just released on an OTT platform. She also has ‘Mili’ and ‘Bawaal’ in the works.