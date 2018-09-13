The teaser of director Shankar Shanmugham’s upcoming film 2.0 shows an ultimate showdown between its two stars, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth, who are seen as the “biggest rivals” battling it out between good and evil.

“Here’s a glimpse of the biggest rivalry, good or evil... Who decides.” tweeted Kumar, who will be seen playing a supervillain named Richard.

The one-minute teaser, which sees a high dose of CGI work, begins with a shot of birds circling over city skies, which later is seen taken over by flying cell phones. People seem confused as the swirl of phones create havoc.

Rajinikanth, who is reprising his role as Dr Vaseegaran and also Chitti, suggests that they take out Chitti the Robot and make him their weapon in the battle against Kumar’s character.

“This is beyond science, for this we need a superpower... Chitti the robot,” he says.

The second half of the teaser sees Kumar’s evil character destroying the city as Chitti takes it upon himself to save the world from an apocalyptic disaster.

2.0 marks the Tamil debut of Kumar and his first film with Rajinikanth. The film also stars Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey. It is a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot), which also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The movie also has Amy Jackson in a supporting role. The music is by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

The film will hit the screens on November 29.