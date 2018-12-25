Indian-American songwriter-rapper Raja Kumari lent her voice to the title track of Salman Khan-led ‘Race 3’ and a song in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Zero’ this year.
The Grammy-nominated artist says there are more Bollywood collaboration on the horizon.
“I just did a Bollywood project that makes sense to me. I pick my Bollywood projects very carefully. I’ll definitely be involved with Bollywood. I’m not sure what my next project will be,” Kumari said.
“I just worked on ‘Zero’ with Shah Rukh Khan for the song ‘Husn Parcham’ with Katrina Kaif. It was really exciting to be a part of such a film,” she added.
She was part of Vh1 Listen that hosts curated live gigs on the official Facebook page of Vh1.
“It was indeed fun performing for Vh1 Listen. I had a lot of fun performing in a different way and that idea of broadcasting was great.
“Connecting with so many people than we usually get when we perform on stage. The digital platform allowed me to connect with so many people and it was awesome,” she said.
She thinks the internet has given musicians a lot of freedom.
“I think the digital platform is just growing. It is a great opportunity for more musicians to connect with more people. Digital platform gives access to more people for artistes, more than going on tour,” said Kumari.