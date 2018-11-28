Actor Rahul Bose, who was last seen in ‘Vishwaroopam II,’ has said that he will start shooting for ‘Baahubali: Before the Beginning’ in December.
He was interacting with media at the inauguration of an art show called ‘Breaking Barriers’ on Tuesday in Mumbai.
“I am doing a prequel to ‘Baahubali’ for Netflix. It is called as ‘Baahubali: Before the Beginning,’” said Bose, who was sporting a bearded look in preparation for the role.
“I have a big role in it. We will start shooting in December. My character has a bearded look, and I don’t want to sport a fake beard for the next six months. I will have the same look.”
‘Baahubali: Before the Beginning’ is a web series based on Anand Neelakantan’s 2017 novel ‘The Rise of Sivagami,’ and is a Netflix Original from India.
A part of the ‘Baahubali’ franchise, the series is directed by Deva Katta and co-directed by Praveen Sataru. It is produced jointly by SS Rajamouli and Arka Media Works.
The series stars Bose, Mrunal Thakur, Shriya Saran and Atul Kulkarni in key roles.
‘Baahubali: Before the Beginning’ is the third Netflix Original produced in India after the crime thriller ‘Sacred Games’ and horror miniseries ‘Ghoul’.
The first season consists of nine episodes and acts as a prequel to ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, following the journey of Sivagami’s rise to power in the fictional Mahishmati kingdom.