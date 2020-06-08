Actress Radhika Apte Image Credit: AFP

Radhika Apte has turned director with the short film ‘The Sleepwalkers’ and she eagerly awaits the audience’s response once it releases.

“I enjoyed the process [of direction] a lot. I am excited because, hopefully, people can watch it soon. I hope I get to do more work as a director, maybe, let’s see!” Apte said from London.

The short film starring Shahana Goswami and Gulshan Devaiah has also been written by Apte.

“What the film is about does not really come across in the trailer, so I can’t really give it away. I started diving last year and that’s where I got the idea,” the actress said.

Apte has been spending the lockdown with her husband, musician Benedict Taylor, in their London home. The actress admitted that she is enjoying the break from work after a long time.

“It’s good to spend time at home at one place, and not hopping all the time from one place to another. Travelling becomes hectic,” she added.

“I have been working, I’ve been reading scripts and trying to write. Just taking personal time away from work. It has really been a good break. I haven’t had a break like this for a long time. Also, I love to cook and bake, and now I have a more time to devote to cooking and baking,” Apte said.