The rumour mill has been churning out stories that South Indian star R Madhavan is all set to star in a biopic on Indian magnate, Ratan Tata.
It was even being speculated that the film will be shot on a similar landscape to ‘Guru’, which was directed by Mani Ratnam and starred Abhishek Bachchan. The film was said to be based on the life of the late Indian businessman, Dhirubhai Ambani.
When a fan tagged Madhavan in a speculative post over the Tata biopic, along with sharing a poster for the same, the actor finally addressed the rumour and spoke up on the story.
“Hey unfortunately it’s not true. It was just a wish at some fans will made the poster. No such project is even on the pipeline or being discussed,” he tweeted in response.
On the work front, Madhavan will star in the Tamil remake of the Malayalam film ‘Charlie’. The film is titled ‘Maara’. The actor is also making his directorial debut with ‘Rocketry’.
Madhavan was also in Dubai earlier this year to film his new web series ‘7th Sense’.