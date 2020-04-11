Mumbai: Actor Purab Kohli.during the finale of Femina Salon and Spa Hair Heroes 2016 in Mumbai in Mumbai on Nov 16, 2016. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actor Purab Kohli on Friday took to social media and assured fans that he and his family have fully recovered from a bout of the novel coronavirus.

“Thank you all ... you lovely people for your warms wishes ... we really left a strong bolt of love come our way. Rest assured we are very well and fully recovered now,” Kohli wrote.

He also urged people to stay indoors.

“Yes, it’s hard! But firstly we need to put the brakes on this pandemic, and then we have to conserve energy and rest our bodies and build strength. God forbid if you do catch the virus, your body which is the real weapon against this virus, will need loads of energy to fight it,” he added.

Kohli also thanked all those who are working day and night to protect the world from the deadly virus.

“A big shout out to all the front line workers and health workers around the world who are risking their own health and the health of families to serve us all. Bless them,” Kohli said.

Earlier, the actor, who is currently in London, said that he and his family might have been infected by the coronavirus, according to his general physician.