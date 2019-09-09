Upcoming movie is about a married octuple who lose their daughter to an immune disease

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says the intensity of the final scene of her upcoming Bollywood movie ‘The Sky Is Pink’ made her husband and singer Nick Jonas cry.

“It’s so funny because I was filming this until at least four days before my wedding,” Chopra Jonas told People on the sidelines of Toronto International Film Festival.

She added that everyone, along with director Shonali Bose, were “so accommodating”.

They even created a “wedding approvals room” for the pair while they were on location in Delhi.

The actress married the American singer in December 2018.

On the last day of shooting before their wedding, Bose shared that they had invited Jonas to the set for the celebration.

“But he came a little early and we were out in the dark and she was doing a very, very intense scene and I heard a sniff and I suddenly turned and there was Nick standing next to me and he was just crying to see her be emotional. It was just the sweetest thing,” Bose said.

To this, Chopra Jonas added: “She goes, you made your husband cry, this is a great scene. It was really cute.”

The actress is also co-producing ‘The Sky Is Pink’, which is a love story of a couple — Aditi and Niren Chaudhary — who lose their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, a serious immune disease. It also stars Farhan Akhtar.

The actress, who lost her father to cancer, said the film looks at how people can choose “to celebrate their lives instead of mourning their deaths”.

“I didn’t accept my father’s death. I went to work four days later, I didn’t think about it or talk about it,” she said, adding: “When Shonali came to me with this movie, as an actor this is personal. I just knew what she would feel. Even though I’m not a mother and haven’t had a child, I just sort of knew.”