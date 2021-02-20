Priyanka Chopra Jonas Image Credit: Kalpesh Lathigra/The New York Times

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed she never allowed her co-stars to dictate her career choices, while addressing the nepotism Bollywood debate by saying there is room at the table for talent as well that don’t come from acting dynasties.

Chopra Jonas was speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), while promoting her autobiography ‘Unfinished’.

Speaking with columnist and writer Shobhaa De, Chopra Jonas said that she was now at a place where she had come together and in-charge of everything in her life. “That is a long way from a young high school girl who got into fashion and later the Indian film industry,” she said.

Chopra Jonas’ memoir chronicles her rise to fame, along with her struggles in Bollywood and Hollywood.

“There is no rulebook for me and I don’t believe in planning too much. I have never allowed my work to define me completely. All my life, I have chosen diverse roles — across genres, continents and platforms, and my career has never been dependent on my co-actors,” said actor Chopra Jonas.

The 38-year-old, who was recently seen in the Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’, which she also co-produced, feels that the coming of age of streaming platforms has been a major breakthrough.

“It is no longer the same 10 people who are doing everything. We are witnessing newer talent everyday. Thanks to these platforms, so many actors, directors and writers are going where no one has been. Just see how the world has come to witness the brilliance of Adarsh Gourav in ‘The White Tiger’,” she stated.

While nepotism was the media’s favourite word a few months back, the actor feels that she has seldom seen anyone inheriting work. “There is nothing wrong in wanting to take care of family and friends. However, I have always believed that there should not be a wall, and we need to ensure that the table is bigger — more opportunities must be created.”

Although a private person who seldom talks about her personal life, the actor has written extensively about her husband Nick Jonas and father in the book. “Nick (Jonas) is an extremely secure and conscientious man who provides me with a sense of balance. I can completely trust him to share my burdens.”

Her memoir has received positive reviews and has also landed on the New York Times best-seller list.