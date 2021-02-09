Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Mumbai on March 9, 2019. Image Credit: PTI

In a moment of honest reflection in her new memoir ‘Unfinished’, actress-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has spoken about an encounter with a filmmaker who wanted her to get plastic surgery ahead of her Bollywood launch.

According to an excerpt out in The Independent, Chopra Jonas narrated the incident, which occurred after her Miss World win in 2000. “After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him,” she wrote in her book. “I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt.

“If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I’d need to have my proportions ‘fixed’, and he knew a great doctor in LA [Los Angeles] he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment.”

Her new book, ‘Unfinished: A Memoir’, which releases on February 9, has the actress reveal that neither did she go ahead with the recommendations, nor did she remain with the manager for long. While no names have been revealed, Chopra Jonas did part ways with her manager Prakash Jaju early on in her career. The duo were locked in a legal battle in 2004 following Jaju filing a criminal accusing the actress of violating their legal contract when she unceremoniously announced that his services had been terminated.

In an interview with Asian Style Magazine, Chopra Jonas, 38, said the idea behind penning a memoir wasn’t to set a record straight. “I didn’t write about these things now to clarify anything to anyone. I was in a place in my life where I sat down and wrote about the milestones in my life. These happened to be those things that I’d kept personal in my heart, things I’ve been affected by.”

She continued, “I’m a woman in the entertainment business, which is kind of patriarchal, I had to be very tough. When entertainers show their weakness, people enjoy pulling you down. I learnt to keep my walls up. I kept them up, did my job and didn’t talk about the things I overcame. I’m much older and self-assured now, which makes it easier to discuss things from the past. This book is not me offering any form of clarification. It’s a story of my life from my eyes.”