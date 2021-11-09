Priyanka Chopra Jonas Image Credit: Instagram/PriyankaChopra

Trust Priyanka Chopra Jonas to be in top form as she jetted down to Dubai. The global icon, who was last seen living it up in Los Angeles as she hosted a Diwali bash for her celebrity friends, posted a series of images where she’s seen promoting Bulgari’s latest jewellery collection in the city.

Clad in an orange blazer dress with hood detailing paired with pants, designed by Mohamed Benchellal, Chopra Jonas was seen wearing dangling earrings, a bracelet and a layered but delicate necklace from their Jannah collection.

“What a wonderful day with my @bulgari family in Dubai. It was such an honour to launch the Jannah collection today. It’s an incredible labor of love created by two passionate, powerful women ... This collection is an homage to heritage, culture, and a perfect amalgamation of the east and the west,” wrote Chopra Jonas on her Instagram.

Later in the evening, Chopra Jonas switched lanes by swapping her pantsuit for a floor-length white chiffon tunic with Victorian sleeves and wide-legged white trousers. Her hair was done up in a top knot and she was wearing a dramatic choker along with a few chains underneath it.

Chopra Jonas is in the UAE as the face of the second edition of Bulgari’s jewellery collection ‘Jannah’, a partnership between the Italian brand and Shaikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. An advertisement featuring Chopra wearing their creations along with commanding the room with her confident walk also did the rounds.

Chopra Jonas is one of India’s biggest cultural exports and she’s also making waves in Hollywood.

She was filming for ‘Citadel’ in Spain and will soon be seen in Lana Wachowski’s ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’. Besides these ambitious projects, Chopra Jonas also has a reality show in production, tentatively titled ‘Sangeet Project’, also featuring her husband Nick Jonas as they help prepare couples for a ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 'The Matrix 4' and Tanveer K. Atwal who played Sati in 'The Matrix Revolutions' Image Credit: YouTube Screengrab

Chopra Jonas is not the first star to promote this Italian brand.

In February last year, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was in Abu Dhabi to promote their earlier collection.