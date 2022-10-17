So, what really happened between Malala and Hasan Minhaj?

A while ago, Malala took to her Instagram story and shared a reel wherein Hasan can be heard saying, "All right, [expletive] gotten out of hand. On October 4th I made a joke about Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai. I said she follows me on Instagram and I don't follow her back. Then on October 5th, she retaliated. She puts up an Instagram story that says 'Should I unfollow Hasan Minhaj? 39% of her voters said 'Who is this man?' 38% of them said 'Yes.' Instead of doing a runoff, she unfollowed me on Instagram. I'm sorry Malala. Follow me back. I don't know if I will follow you, though. I am that petty."

Then Malala wrote a message with the reel - "thanks to everyone who sent me this video because I no longer follow this man."

And, soon after, Priyanka Chopra came in support of Malala and shared a screenshot showing that even she doesn't follow Hasan back on Instagram!

Priyanka and Malala are considered to be close. Recently, the two met in New York during the UNGA meeting. They even dined together in Priyanka's restaurant 'Sona' later on.

Moving on to Chopra Jonas' work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.