The lawyer of Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar, who was booked for dangerous driving after his vehicle knocked down a motorcyclist and entered a one-way street in Goa’s Porvorim, said on Friday that the accident was a simple mishap.

The statement comes a day after the police closed the accident case, involving the actor and a resident, following a mutual agreement.

“It was a simple mishap. There were no injuries caused to anyone or anything whatsoever. All the reports alleging rash and negligent driving as well as assault are absolutely untrue and solely aimed at maligning my client’s reputation. All the medical tests conducted on my client were negative thereby demolishing all the unfounded allegations,” lawyer Vibhav Amonkar said in a statement.

On October 10, Babbar was booked under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act after his car hit the motorcyclist.

During his medical examination at a local government hospital, Babbar had refused a blood test.

His counsel has now said that the vehicle involved in the accident had been released by the officials at the Porvorim police station.

“Some unscrupulous persons were merely trying to gain mileage and publicity from my client’s celebrity status. The police after completing all the necessary formalities have compounded the case and closed the matter. The vehicle involved in the said accident has been released along with all the original documents,” Amonkar said, adding that Babbar had been “extremely co-operative” with the police.