Prabhudheva’s iconic dance anthem ‘Muqabla’ has been recreated for his upcoming film ‘Street Dancer 3D’, which also stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

The original song was composed by AR Rahman for the 1994 film ‘Humse Hai Muqabala’. The song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and has been sung by Yash Narvekar and Parampara Thakur. The dance is choreographed by Rahul Shetty and Raju Sundaram. Rahman also tweeted about the new song.

The song sees Prabhudheva performing the hook step of the iconic song and Dhawan and Kapoor following along.

“I never imagined that I will ever get to set up dance sequences for Prabhu sir and that too on his own iconic song ‘Muqabla’, which I have always loved as a kid. It’s a special song for everyone in the team and we hope the audiences will love this version of the song as much as they did the original one,” said ‘Street Dancer 3D’ director Remo D’Souza.

Producer Bhushan Kumar added: “I knew this film deserves an iconic song like this. As soon as we got the rights, myself as a huge fan of Prabhu sir was excited to see what magic he will weave for us this time. We have given our best while recreating music of this one, we have to hit the right note. We hope the audiences love the newer version too.”

For Thakur, working on ‘Muqabla’ was a fun experience.

“In the past, I’ve sung a lot of romantic, melodic and slow numbers. But this time around, people will hear me in a high energy dance track. It was a great fun experience and required a lot of energy in the song. So I had to prepare a lot for this, but yes I felt really good after recording the song and I just thought that all should go well and totally looking forward to it,” Thakur said.