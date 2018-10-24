Thugs of Hindostan director Vijay Krishna Acharya says Prabhudheva has done a great job choreographing the song Suraiyya, which features Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan.

Prabhudheva has combined old Indian dance forms with intricate contemporary moves for the track. The song will see Khan, dressed as a British captain, wooing Kaif in front of British officers.

“Suraiyya is a song that gives a sneak peek into the flirtatious relationship between Firangi [Khan] and Suraiyya [Kaif]. While she is the most famous performer of India, Firangi is an equally cunning man of the country whom Suraiyya doesn’t trust at all,” Acharya said.

The song has been composed by Ajay-Atul while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned its lyrics. Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani have sung the song.

Talking about the actors, Acharya said: “They have a fun chemistry. They are an odd pair and they are both thugs in their own right. Prabhudheva has done a sensational job in creating steps that only Katrina Kaif could pull off. I’m sure audiences will love it.”

Yash Raj Films’ Thugs of Hindostan, which is slated to release in the UAE on November 8, also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.