Kangana Ranaut is using her time post recovery from COVID-19 to connect with her spiritual side by making a trip to the Indian city of Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple.
The Bollywood actress posted images from her visit on her Instagram account, stating that she was stunned by the beauty of the holy place. One of the images also featured her nephew, who is her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel’s son.
“Today I visited Sri Harmandir Sahib Golden temple, even though I grew up in north and almost everyone in my family has already visited the temple many times only for me it was first time ....speechless and stunned with Golden temple’s beauty and divinity,” Ranaut wrote in the post.
The Golden Temple is one of the most sacred sites for the Sikh community.
Over the weekend, Ranaut had also shared pictures with family members saying that she was happy to spend time with them after recovering from COVID-19.
On the work front, Ranaut has a string of films lined up, several almost ready to release. ‘Thalaivi’, ‘Tejas’, ‘Dhaakad’ and an Indira Gandhi biopic are in the queue. The actress also recently announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’.