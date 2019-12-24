Filmmaker is grateful for her new life after quitting alcohol

Mumbai: Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt at the wedding reception of director Mukesh Bhatt and Nilima Bhatt's daughter Sakshi Bhatt in Mumbai, on 25, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, who has openly talked about battling alcoholism, is now three years sober and she is grateful for this new life and perspective.

She took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone.

“‘Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free’ Three years sober today. Gratitude to the universe and the hand that guides me,” she posted.

“Grateful for this new life, for new perspective and renewed capacity to look myself and life squarely in the eye.”

Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, quit drinking on the Christmas of 2016 and has been quite vocal about her struggle with addiction.

She rose to fame in the 90s with her roles in movies like ‘Daddy’, ‘Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin’, ‘Sadak’ and ‘Zakhm’.

As a director, she has helmed ‘Paap’, ‘Kajraare’ and ‘Jism 2’ among other projects.

Bhatt is set to make a comeback as an actress in the upcoming ‘Sadak 2’, which stars her half-sister Alia Bhatt and sees Mahesh Bhatt returning to direction after two decades.

The film is a follow-up of the 1991 hit ‘Sadak’, and it reunites Bhatt with Sanjay Dutt, her co-star of the first film.

Alia co-stars with Aditya Roy Kapur.