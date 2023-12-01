Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone gave a sneak peek into her day out with her girlfriends in London, giving her fans best friend’s goals.
Taking to Instagram, Deepika, who enjoys a massive fan following of 77.6 million followers, shared some photos with her friends Sneha Ramchander and Divya Narayan.
In the photos, we can see the ‘Piku’ actress wearing a white hoodie, matching joggers and layered the outfit with a long brown coat. Her hair is tied in a neat bun. She captioned the photo with an infinity symbol.
Her friend shared a picture of them together sitting in a fine dining restaurant Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Fighter’, and ‘Singham Again’.