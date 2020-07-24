Fans of Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan have vandalised filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s office in Hyderabad, angered by the director’s new film reportedly parodying their idol.
The group of fans smashed window panes by pelting stones, reports India Today.
Varma’s parody film titled ‘Power Star’ is said to be loosely based on Kalyan’s life and his failed political career.
The actor’s fans have been slamming Varma on social media ever since he announced the film, which is slated to release on his official website, RGV World.
Varma has filed a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police in the city after the attack. According to reports, six men have been detained in relation to the case.
Talking about the attack, Varma said: “This is a democratic country and I have the right to make a film. I kept insisting that this is a fictional movie and not related to anyone, but they’re making a mess out of it. No one can stop me from releasing the film on my platform.”