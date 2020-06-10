Actor Parineeti Chopra Image Credit: IANS

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and urged people to step out responsibly, with restrictions of the India-wide lockdown being relaxed even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate all over the country.

“Many people are outside now because they need to be. They have no choice. If you have the privilege of choice, be home. For them and for you. And if you have to go out, please do so responsibly,” Chopra wrote on her Instagram Story.

“If you meet people, do so responsibly. Even if you live alone, others may not. Ask yourself who this other person may have already met or who they will meet. They may have elders or people with existing conditions at home. Act like everyone has that, and behave accordingly,” added the actress.