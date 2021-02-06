Parineeti Chopra in 'The Girl on the Train' Image Credit: Netflix

Parineeti Chopra says she was not apprehensive about reprising Hollywood star Emily Blunt’s acclaimed role in the official remake of ‘The Girl On The Train’. The Bollywood actress claims she was always unfazed about the comparisons people would eventually make.

“I have to say that I didn’t approach ‘The Girl On The Train’ with the apprehension of being compared to Emily Blunt. She is a towering actress and I knew that since I was doing the official Indian remake, comparisons were bound to happen. Actually, I relished the challenge to deliver this role at par with the earlier film,” Chopra said.

British actress Emily Blunt Image Credit: AFP

She is “thrilled” with the response that the trailer of the Hindi remake has garnered. “I’m humbled with the love that people have poured in for my acting. It definitely seems to have lived up to the expectation of the English film. I cannot wait for people to see our version,” she added.

Chopra maintains that she has performed the role in her unique style and not tried to stay true to the original film.