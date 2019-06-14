The Bollywood star replaced Shraddha Kapoor earlier who was billed to play Saina Nehwal

Parineeti Chopra Image Credit: Instagram.com/parineetichopra/

Parineeti Chopra has not started shooting for ‘Saina’ as yet, adding that she’s still learning how to play badminton.

“We have not started the shoot of ‘Saina’ yet. I am still learning how to play badminton! We will start in October once I get better at it! Four months to go,” she tweeted.

Chopra replaced actress Shraddha Kapoor in the Saina Nehwal biopic, which is being directed by Amole Gupte.

Chopra will next be seen in ‘Jabariya Jodi’ along with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The film is scheduled for release on August 2 in India.