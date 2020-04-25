In it, the actor narrates slice-of-life stories from his own experiences

Pankaj Tripathi turns writer. Image Credit: IANS

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has found an interesting way to engage with fans during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

In a series started by the actor on his Facebook page, Tripathi narrates slice-of-life stories from his own experiences that changed his perspective of life.

In one of the stories he narrated, the actor spoke about how the train and its sounds evokes in him bittersweet childhood memories.

“I didn’t start it with a script in mind. It’s a conversational series where I talk to my fans about the things that matter to me. It’s more often than not the simple things in life that we end up caring for the most,” said Tripathi.

“Locked down at home, waiting for these tough times to pass should remind people where their priorities lie,” he added.