Newly-wedded couple Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain (R) during their wedding reception with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party MP Mimi Chakraborty (L), in Kolkata, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Image Credit: PTI

Amidst a serene floral setup and multi-cuisine menu, newly-wed couple Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain exuded charm as they welcomed eminent guests at a reception party in Kolkata on July 4.

“We have come a long way. I am very happy to make it till here as we have had a lot of road-bumps and a lot of roller-coasters on the way. But I am very happy to have her by my side and support her in everything she does. Whatever makes her happy, I want to do that,” Jain told reporters during the reception party at ITC Royal.

The actress-turned-MP looked beautiful in a burgundy velvet lehenga. Her husband also opted for a velvet bandhgala (high neck) of a dark shade.

Asked about any special gift for the occasion, Nusrat said: “We gifted each other our entire lives, that is the most special gift that any person can gift the other person.”

The event was graced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while Nusrat’s best friend cum MP Mimi Chakraborty was by her side wearing a dark-green lehenga.

The beautiful sewing-themed invite for the reception was sent out to film directors, actors that Nusrat has worked with, important names from the field of politics along with family and friends.

More celebrities are expected to add to the gliterrati as the evening flows.

The actress had exchanged wedding vows with Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19.

Nikhil is a city-based entrepreneur, with a thriving textile business.