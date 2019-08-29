Mumbai: Actress Nushrat Bharucha at the trailer launch of her upcoming film "Dream Girl" in Mumbai on Aug 12, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

While it is tough to leave a mark in the minds of the audience when one is part of an ensemble cast, Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha managed to do so in the multistarrer film, ‘Pyaar Ka Panchnama’.

Although she had done a few roles before that, her performance in that film became her calling card, so much so that people started recognising her by her character in that film rather than her real name.

As the actress gears up for her new film ‘Dream Girl’ opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, she hopes people know her name, so that she can get rid of the tag of the ‘Panchnama girl’ for good.

“Initially I was taking the tag of ‘Panchnama girl’ sportingly but then I realised that people called me by that name more than my real name! Thankfully, after the success of ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, things have changed,” Bharucha said.

While she had no problem with the tag, she said: “I wondered why would people only call me the ‘Panchnama girl’ where as there were two more girls in the film. Did they only remember me and Kartik and not the rest? However, I am happy the way things have panned out now.”

In ‘Dream Girl’, Barucha plays the love interest of the protagonist played by Khurrana.