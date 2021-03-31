It’s rare to see Kangana Ranaut impressed by somebody’s acting talent, but that’s exactly what has happened with the Bollywood actress heaping praise on Sanya Malhotra over new film ‘Pagglait’.
The Netflix film, which dropped on the streaming platform a week ago and has impressed fans and critics, caught the eye of Ranaut, 34, who took to her social media to congratulate Malhotra, 29, after the latter posted pictures of herself on the cover of a magazine.
“She is soooo good .... I am gald people are recognising her talent, I heard #PagglaitOnNetflix is doing amazingly well... so happy for you Sanya you deserve everything and much more ... lots of love to you [sic],” wrote Ranaut, while retweeting Malhotra’s pictures.
The younger star was quick to thank Ranaut for her kind words.
In the past, Ranaut has used her social media to wage war against several members of the Indian film fraternity, including filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Taapsee Pannu and veteran star Urmila Matondkar, who she called a ‘soft porn actor’.
The praise wasn’t lost on fans either who praised Ranaut for her words, with Rekha Ganesan tweeting: “My heart melts to see a outsider supporting, an outsider, together we’ll create an empire where there is no bullying.”
Pari tweeted: “First time heard u praising some one else other than yourself.”
User Shikha Chaudhary tweeted: “And thats the side of kangana noone talks about...she is jussttt soo awesome in every way...she is supporting...bold...fearless...fierce... straight forward....nationalist...proud…”
‘Pagglait’ is the story about a family grieving the loss of a loved one, while dealing with their own personal demons. The slow burn is a sensitive portrayal of a wife and parents caught in different stages of the grief cycle and find their own paths towards acceptance.