If you thought Bollywood actress and producer Dia Mirza made for a radiant bride, wait until you check out the new pictures from her mehendi ceremony posted by her stylist and best friend Theia Tekchandaney.
“This one comes straight from the heart! My dearest Diu! I meant what I said in my speech, you truly are a special person put on planet earth to do special things! Your quiet perseverance, and your strength and resolve are one of the many things I love and admire about you! Besties forever,” posted Tekchadaney on her Instagram account.
These never-seen-before images captures the bride looking happy as she stretches out her hand for mehendi artists. Another image shows the former beauty queen and her friend Tekchandaney posing for a picture, days before Mirza tied the knot.
On February 15, Mirza got married in a low-profile ceremony to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi at her residence in Mumbai. Both were getting married for the second time. The ceremony was attended by family and close friends including actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Jackky Bhagnani. Mirza, who wore a red traditional silk sari and statement ethnic jewellery, was also spotted distributing sweets to the paparazzi camped outside her home.
In a separate interview, Rekhi’s first wife Sunaina — a lifestyle and well-being expert — expressed her happiness at her former husband finding love in his life again.