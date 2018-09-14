Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh will be seen in the upcoming film Bypass Road, which marks the directorial debut of his younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh.

The film also stars Adah Sharma, Gul Panag and Rajit Kapur.

On the occasion of the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi on Thursday, Naman tweeted: “On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi we set you on a riveting journey ahead. Presenting Miraj Group Productions, in association with Nnm Films. Starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma, Gul Panag, Rajit kapur. ‘Bypass Road’.”

The film is a thriller drama.

Neil currently has films that are in various stages of pre-production. These include Saaho, Firrkie and Ikaa.

NNM Films and Madan Paliwal of Miraj will jointly produce the thriller drama. The film will be shot in the Indian cities of Alibaug and Lonavala over a span of three months.