Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini were on Thursday afternoon blessed with a daughter, said a source close to the family.

Rukmini delivered the newborn at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai around 3.30pm.

Mukesh announced via Instagram in April the couple were going to become parents soon, and that they were “very excited” for the next phase in their lives.

“We are okay with a baby girl or a baby boy as long as the baby is healthy,” he had earlier said.

Mukesh married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017 via an arranged match.

The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is known for films such as Johnny Gaddaar, New York, David and 7 Khoon Maaf.