Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh on Saturday took to Twitter to announce the name of his and wife Rukmini Sahay’s newborn daughter.

“Rukmini and I are proud to announce the arrival of our darling daughter, Nurvi. The entire Mukesh family is elated,” Mukesh tweeted.

Sahay delivered the baby at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday.

“Both mother and daughter are well by the grace of God,” the actor added.

In April, Mukesh had announced via Instagram that they were going to become parents soon, and that they were “very excited” for the next phase in their life.

Mukesh married Mumbai-based Sahay in February 2017. It was an arranged marriage and theycourted for one month.

The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is known for films such as Johnny Gaddaar, New York, David and 7 Khoon Maaf.