Singer Neha Kakkar Image Credit: IANS

Singer Neha Kakkar has gifted Rs200,000 (Dh10,416) to a firefighter on the sets of ‘Indian Idol’ season 11. Kakkar is one of the judges on the show this season.

Ahead of the 71st Republic Day, a special episode was shot for the popular talent hunt show, where several army men, police personnels, life guards and firefighters were invited as chief guests. Contestants paid a tribute to them, but it was Kakkar’s noble gesture that became the talking point.

On the episode, the singer promised to give Rs200,000 to Bipin Ganatra, who is a firefighter and has been risking his life for people over the past 40 years. Ganatra is also a Padma Shri recipient.