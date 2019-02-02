Actress Neha Dhupia has responded to people fat-shaming her months after giving birth to her first child, daughter Mehr.
On Saturday, the former beauty queen tweeted an image of an article and its headline that read: “Neha Dhupia shocking weight gain post pregnancy”.
“I don’t owe anyone an explanation because fat shaming like this doesn’t bother me one bit,” she wrote in an accompanying caption. “But I do want to address this as a larger problem because fat shaming needs to stop for everyone not just celebrities. As a new mom I want to be fit, healthy and energetic for my daughter.”
Dhupia, who is married to actor Angad Bedi, said that she works out everyday.
“Sometimes twice a day because for me... fitness is a priority and not ‘fitting into’ society’s standards regarding looks,” she added.
“And I hope in the future people are kinder to each other while making such vapid and vile comments,” the 38-year-old said.
Dhupia and Bedi surprised everyone with their hush-hush marriage in May last year. They confirmed her pregnancy in August, a little over three months after their wedding.