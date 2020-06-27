Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reportedly sent a legal notice to his wife Aaliya, alleging fraud. His estranged wife had sent the actor divorce notice on May 7.
Siddiqui’s notice to his alleges Aaliya is “engaging in fraud, willful and planned defamation” and “slander of character”, as per a report in daily Times of India.
The notice adds that the actor had replied to Aaliya’s divorce notice on May 19, within 15 days.
Aaliya had reportedly complained in a recent interview that she is unable to pay her children’s school fees as Siddiqui has stopped paying her the monthly allowance. The actor’s lawyer has rejected such claims.
“EMI is still being paid by my client. Other children related expenses too. Divorce notice was replied to but again, she has stated the contrary in order to defame through this well thought slander campaign,” Siddiqui’s lawyer Adnan Shaikh said.
Furthermore, it has been stated that the actor has asked his wife not to make defamatory comments against him and also issue a written clarification for whatever she recently said.