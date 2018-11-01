On the occasion of Halloween, the makers of “Amavas” unveiled the film’s first look and announced that it will release on December 14 in India.

Directed by Bhushan Patel of “1920 Evil Returns”, “Ragini MMS 2” and “Alone” fame, the film stars Sachiin Joshi, Vivan Bhathena, Nargis Fakhri and Navneet Kaur Dhillon along with Mona Singh and Ali Asgar.

Adding to the spirit of Halloween, the poster of “Amavas” is spooky and mysterious.

The film was shot in London for a start-to-finish 40-day schedule.

It is produced by Viiking Media and Entertainment in association with Simply West UK and Weeping Grave.