Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan was reported to have gone to the jail

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan. Image Credit: Instagram/IamSrk

Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail officials on Friday informed that Aryan Khan, who was granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, will be released from the jail on Saturday.

"Aryan Khan will not be released from the jail today. He will be released tomorrow morning," jail officials said.

Nitin Waychal, Arthur Road Jail Superintendent, said, "A physical copy of the release order has to be put into the bail box outside Arthur Road Jail for the release. The jail officials waited until 5.35 pm for this."

Aryan Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Earlier today, Bombay High Court issued a detailed bail order of Aryan Khan which stated that the accused should appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport.

The court asked all three applicants - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha - to appear before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday, between 11am to 2pm to mark their presence.

"Each accused be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties of like amount," the bail order said.

Aryan's bail order stated that "he should not indulge in any similar activities, not try to establish contact with co-accused" and should not make any statement regarding the court proceedings before media.

On Thursday, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the court following the three-day hearing in the case.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with lawyer Satish Maneshinde and the legal team who represented Aryan Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Earlier it was reported that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan left in a small motorcade along with aides and security personnel to pick up son Aryan from the Arthur Road Central Jail, while close family friend and ex-actress Juhi Chawla will be the bail surety.

The court has accepted Chawla — a co-star of Shah Rukh in many films — as the surety in Aryan’s bail and she signed the relevant papers and executed the bail bond before the court officials, said lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

He said that the court formalities are being completed and now the bail papers will be sent directly to the jail authorities which would process them before Aryan is released.

This was Shah Rukh’s second trip to the jail — earlier he had gone on October 21 for a 10-minute meeting with Aryan inside the jail ahead of his bail plea in the Bombay High Court.

Soon after the bail verdict was pronounced Thursday, Shah Rukh reportedly shed tears of joy, and later met his entire legal defence team which had been fighting for Aryan’s release for the past four weeks.