In relation to the pornography racket case, Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday had directed to seize two State Bank accounts of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra at Kanpur, said State Bank of India officials.
As much as tens of millions of rupees had been deposited in these two bank accounts, added SBI officials.
After the bank accounts were seized on Sunday, there was another matter related to Kundra that came to light. Arvind Srivastava ran Kundra’s production company and the money was being transferred to Srivastava’s wife Harshita, sources said.
While talking to ANI, Srivastava’s father NP Srivastava, who lives in the Shyam Nagar region, said: “In the last two years, Arvind has not come home and he sends money from time to time in the name of household expenses “
In February 2021, Mumbai Crime Branch issued a lookout notice for Srivastava, said NP Srivastava.
However, Srivastava’s father said that he does not know anything about his son’s work or money being transferred to Harshita’s bank account.
This comes a day after four of Kundra’s employees turned into witnesses against him in the Pornography Racket case.