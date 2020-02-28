The original film 'Mr India' was one of the first sci-fi films in Indian cinema

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar (left) and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur Image Credit: File

New Delhi: Questioning 'Mr India' director Shekhar Kapur's claim over the rights of the classic film, senior poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar on Friday said the idea of the movie wasn't Kapur's.

Akhtar's comments came in response to a tweet by Kapur which read, "If you are remaking a feature film, based on a director's very successful work, does the Director have no creative rights over what he/she created?"

Replying to the director's tweet, the poet outlined his contributions to the making of the film and said, "It wasn't your idea."

"Shekhar saheb the story the situations the scenes the characters the dialogue the lyrics even the title none of these were yours. I gave it all to you. Yes you execute it very well but how can your claim on the film be more than mine. It wasn't your idea. It wasn't your dream," tweeted Akhtar.

This comes against the backdrop of 'Sultan' director Ali Abbas Zafar's announcement of making a trilogy on the iconic film 'Mr India'.

