Image Credit: Twitter

With three films in her kitty including ‘Romeo Akbar Walter’, actress Mouni Roy has managed to make a successful transition from small to the big screen. She says she is always ready to embrace the surprise that life has to offer.

“The best part of our journey is that we have to have the will to be surprised by life. I am saying from my personal experience, that if I am thinking too much about the future and running after something, I will miss out on the present,” Roy said. “So whenever an opportunity came my way, whether it was an acting assignment, dance or singing, I just tried to focus on that.”

Starting her career in 2004, Roy got noticed by the audience for her role in the TV show titled ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. She went on to appear in shows like ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’, ‘Nach Baliye’ and ‘Naagin’ before making her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film ‘Gold’.

Following that, her upcoming films include ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Made in China’ and ‘Bole Chudiyan’.

“Initially, I wanted to become an IAS [Indian Administrative Service] officer but no... it is great that at a very young age, I found my calling and carved my path,” recalled Roy. “This is what I want to live for, forever... my dance, my acting are what I want to live for because I am the happiest when I am performing.”

Asked how the success of television helped her to enter Bollywood, the actress said: “Probably that is the reason why I got the calls for the look tests and auditions but at the end of the day, it is about my talent and if I am fitting into the character.

“Yes, of course, they can see my acting skills in the work that I have done on television, but the characters I am playing are very different from say a Shivangi in ‘Naagin’ or a Sati in ‘...Mahadev’. So I think I have to look at every character and opportunity differently and my popularity on TV won’t help if I cannot act.”