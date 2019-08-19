The singer has been banned from working in India after his Karachi performance

Singer Mika Singh on Sunday said he will continue to do good for India despite the Federation Of Western India Cine Employees’ (FWICE) decision to ban him from playback singing, giving public performances and acting in the country, following his gig in Pakistan.

The FWICE, the mother body of all the 24 crafts of filmmaking in India, had on Wednesday issued a statement saying that it was deeply pained and anguished by Singh’s decision to perform at the wedding of the daughter of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf’s cousin in Karachi, amid tension and broken relations between India and Pakistan.

The singer is expected to meet FWICE officials on Tuesday, after which the federation will take a final call on its decision to ban him.

On Sunday, Mika tweeted a video of FWICE President BN Tiwari in which he mentioned receiving a letter from the singer.

“In the letter, he [Singh] said he would accept everything mentioned by the Federation had he made a mistake and will also apologise to the entire nation,” Tiwari said in the over a minute-long video.

Singh has also urged the FWICE not to impose any restriction on him without hearing him out.