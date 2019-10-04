The men are drug smugglers who threatened Khan to garner publicity

Bollywood star Salman Khan

The police have arrested two people who had threatened Bollywood star Salman Khan in a social media post on September 26.

The arrested men have been identified as Jacky Bishnoi, alias Laurence Babal, and Jagdish, according to Chapasani Station House Office Praveen Kumar.

The men are vehicle thieves and drug smugglers who had threatened Khan to garner some publicity, Kumar added.

The threat against Khan was posted by Bishnoi on Facebook, on September 26. He added ‘Lawrence’ as a prefix to his name so that people would think he was associated with the Laurence gang of Jodhpur.

Bishnoi and Jagdish had stolen two cars to carry out their drug smuggling operation. The cars have been seized. According to Kumar, cases of drug smuggling and vehicle theft have been registered against the men.

The police stopped Bishnoi and Jagdish for questioning when they got suspicious on seeing the men drive around in a luxury car. Further investigation revealed the duo was indulged in vehicle theft and drug smuggling.