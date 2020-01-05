Actress is best knows for true-to-life dramas such as ‘Talvar’ and ‘Chhapaak’

Mumbai: Director Meghna Gulzar arrives for the screening of her upcoming film "Chhapaak" in Mumbai on Jan 3, 2020. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, known for her films based on real-life incidents such as ‘Raazi’ and ‘Talvar’, is gearing up for her upcoming ‘Chhapaak’, an account of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Although Gulzar is widely applauded for her realistic dramas, she says she wouldn’t mind making an over-the-top popcorn entertainer like ‘Golmaal’ or ‘Simmba’.

“I do wish to make a comedy, I really would love to, because that takes talent. I do not think I have it right now in my mind! Also, I do not think I have the craft for it. But I would love to,” Gulzar said.

“I mean, look at the kind of visual it has when Ranveer Singh enters,” she laughed, recalling ‘Simmba’.