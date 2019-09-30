Rani Mukerji is set to reprise the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy, Superintendent of Police

Actress Rani Mukerji, who is gearing up for the second instalment of the ‘Mardaani’ franchise, says the film will see a woman stand up against evil, against crimes committed on women and take a bold and brave stand.

Mukerji is set to reprise the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy, Superintendent of Police, in ‘Mardaani 2’.

Director Gopi Puthran says: “Rani as Shivani will be seen in a massive showdown with a 21-year-old villain who is an embodiment of pure evil. He is a dangerous criminal who targets women.”

The film marks the directorial debut of Puthran, who was the writer of the first ‘Mardaani’ film.

The film will show Mukerji stand up against crimes on women.

“The film will see a woman cop fighting a pure evil of a person to end crimes against women. As we all know, Navratri stands for the victory and battle of good over evil across India,” said Mukerji.

“Whether it is Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura or Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, Navratri’s significance is key to this asset launch. So, we decided to start the journey of ‘Mardaani 2’ on this auspicious occasion.”

Mukerji is thrilled that the “first key communication of ‘Mardaani 2’ is happening during Durga Puja that celebrates woman power in its truest and bravest form,” she added.

“Maa Durga took on the forces of evil and defeated it and Mardaani 2 will see a woman stand up against evil, against crimes committed against women and take a bold and brave stand.”

‘Mardaani 2’ was shot extensively in Jaipur and Kota in Rajasthan.