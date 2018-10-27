Filmmaker Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota got a standing ovation at its premiere in India at the 20th Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival.

After its success at the Toronto International Film Festival, the film featuring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi will travel to a few more countries before its release next year.

“I knew that if anyone can pull it off, Vasan can. Though we planned to release in November, but now after this response, we will make it next year,” producer Ronnie Screwvala said.

The story revolves around a young man played by Dassani who doesn’t feel any pain. “I really wanted to be part of what Bala was preparing to make. When he narrated the story I was blown away,” Dassani said.

The 20th Jio Mami will end on November 1.