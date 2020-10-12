As movie theatres in India are all set to reopen for the public amid the COVID-19 outbreak, actor Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming film ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ has secured a release date around Diwali. The critically acclaimed star took to Twitter on Monday and shared a new poster of the film carrying the release date of November 13.
Bajpayee tweeted the poster saying: “13th Nov.! Iss Diwali get ready for this dhamakedar family entertainer! @diljitdosanjh #FatimaSanaShaikh #AbhishekSharma.”
Earlier in October, the Union Home Ministry announced that it would allow cinemas, theatres and multiplexes to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity from October 15. ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ also stars ‘Dangal’ star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh.
Recently, Bajpayee started working on the dubbing of the second season of his hit web series ‘The Family Man’. The actor had taken to Instagram to share a picture of himself from the dubbing scenes of the show, dropping hints that the show might be out soon.