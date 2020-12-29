Fans of ‘The Family Man’ can expect another dose of thrills and drama as its lead actor Manoj Bajpayee announced on December 29 that the hit web series will return for a second season.
In the critically acclaimed show, Bajpayee plays the role of an unassuming middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer.
Keeping with the mysterious theme of the show, Bajpayee tweeted a poster that shows a bomb being taped to a gift box. The timer on the bomb reads ‘2021’.
“Bahot hua intezaar. Aapke liye new year ka tohfa laaye hai. Zara dhyaan se kholna. #The FamilyManOnPrime [Enough of the wait. We have brought the New Year’s gift for you. Open carefully],” the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor wrote in the caption.
In a 2019 interview with Gulf News, Bajpayee talked about the show and his character Srikant Tiwari.
“It is the story of a common man. Forget about him being an intelligence serviceman, ‘The Family Man’ is an amazing tribute to the common man in India — the ones who go to work on a train and has day-to-day struggle which begins as soon as he gets up from bed or leaves office,” the actor said.
The show is created and directed by filmmaking duo Raj and DK and also stars Shaarib Hashmi, Priya Mani and Sharad Kelkar. The series also marks the digital debut of South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni.
The exact date of release for the second season has not been announced yet.