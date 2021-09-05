Calling all Mammootty fans in the UAE. As a part of the Malayalam superstar’s 70th birthday on September 7 this year, his UAE-based fan association will celebrate their idol’s birthday with a socially-conscious twist.
The Mammootty Fans: UAE Chapter is organising a blood donation campaign in coordination with Sharjah Blood Bank at Lulu Hypermarket in Al Ghusais on September 6 from 4pm to 9.30pm. All fans must carry valid Emirates IDs to participate in this drive.
According to a release, the donation drive will be conducted following all COVID-19 protocols.
“We are doing this for ninth time over the years for his birthday and it’s become a tradition of sorts to make his a birthday a social-welfare day. Such donation drives have happened all over the world including Australia. He’s one of the biggest icons of the world,” said Rebin Arees, secretary of Mammootty Fans: UAE Chapter, to Gulf News.
Mammootty, who recently received his UAE Golden Visa, is one of Kerala’s biggest cultural icons.
In a career spanning three decades, the India National Award-winning actor Mammootty has featured in more than 350 films.
“I have been here almost 36 years and it’s a task to be relevant. But if you have passion you can pull it off for a long time,” said Mammootty during an earlier interview with Gulf News. In August, he completed 50 years in Indian cinema.