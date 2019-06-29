New Delhi: Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat during the launch of a web series 'Booo Sabki Phategi', in New Delhi, Thursday, June 27, 2019. (PTI Photo/Shashwat Das)(PTI6_27_2019_000108B) Image Credit: PTI

Actress Mallika Sherawat will soon be seen in a web show titled ‘Booo... Sabki Phategi’, a horror-comedy that’s a departure from the projects she used to be offered before.

Sherawat got famous for her uninhibited scenes in the 2004 film ‘Murder’ and has been living with the tag of a “bold” heroine. But she says the image of women in the entertainment industry is changing.

“It is such a progressive step towards a positive direction.…Now I feel that the film industry is much more inclusive for women rather than the earlier days when I started out. These days filmmakers are thinking of writing multi-dimensional roles for women in cinema,” she said.

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Tusshar Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat and writer-director Farhad Samji during the launch of a web series 'Booo Sabki Phategi', in New Delhi, Thursday, June 27, 2019. (PTI Photo/Shashwat Das)(PTI6_27_2019_000109B) Image Credit: PTI

“When I came into the film industry, filmmakers did not know what to do with me, what kind of role I should be offered because I am a strong, opinionated actress with no inhibitions of ‘kissing on screen’. I am always comfortable in my skin,” she added.

Sherawat has appeared in a number of Bollywood and international films such as ‘The Myth’, ‘Welcome’, ‘Maan Gaye Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Ugly Aur Pagli’ and ‘Hisss’.

“In my early days, girls were only shown, especially in love stories, like a good girl, girlfriend of the hero or just being there for glamour,” she said.

“Everything is evolving, so should the narrative. It is great to see, in a film like ‘Badhaai Ho’, a veteran actress like Neena [Gupta] gets her due as a performer,” she said.

However, she thinks that there is a constant pressure on women all over the world to look good.

“Even I feel the pressure to but thankfully because of my lifestyle, it is not very hard for me to get affected by the negativity around body image. I am a vegan, so the food I eat is very healthy,” she said. “I live a very organic life and practice yoga. That is one exercise form that works for my body, good blood circulation, breathing everything. Since I am very consistent with my practice, it is only easy for me to look good.”

According to the actress, more than the genre of the ALTBalaji show ‘Booo... Sabki Phategi’, she came on board because of its producer Ekta Kapoor.

“I always wanted to work with her. I am a fan of Ekta Kapoor and the cast of the show is so amazing that I had to be a part of this…I was so excited,” she shared.

Sherawat often attends the Cannes Film Festival for her work as a women’s rights activist.

“I would like to believe that I am a women’s [rights] activist because when I see the smile on the face of those girls who are saved from child prostitution or get education and degree, get a dignified lifestyle — at least that’s what the NGO I represent, is attempting to do, I feel satisfied.