Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has praised Shah Rukh Khan’s performance in his latest movie ‘Zero’.
Khan plays a dwarf named Bauua Singh in the movie directed by Aanand L Rai, which also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
Malala, who watched the film on Friday posted a video message on social media and said: “Hello Shah Rukh Khan, it was very nice to watch your movie, it was very entertaining and my whole family loved it.”
Yousafzai, who in the past has expressed her desire to meet the 53-year-old actor and had also invited him to deliver a lecture at the Oxford University, once again requested the actor for a meeting.